Heat Advisory in effect with more heavy storms this morning and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Several storm clusters linger this morning.

But the line of storms extends through Indiana and it’s headed our way.

The atmosphere is primed for another round of strong storms.

It will move through Northeast Ohio from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

There will be a small break and then storms will redevelop late afternoon and into the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall and gusts up to 60 mph are the main threats.

There is also a Heat Advisory in effect for most people in Northeast Ohio.

Heat indices up to 100 are expected.

This is for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

That’s in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Damaging severe thunderstorms hit northern Ohio Wednesday as winds reached 50 mph+ with some unofficial reports of 70 mph wind gusts!

WEDNESDAY WICKED WINDS

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions. Sunshine galore! Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° with less humid air to boot.