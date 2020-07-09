Heat advisory goes into effect on Thursday for most of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — HOT, HOT, HOT! Wednesday was day #3 in our 90°+ stretch. We’re officially in a heat wave!

Humidity has increased too which will bump us into the “oppressive zone”. It will feel more like 99-103° Thursday!

Consequently, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thursday for the majority of our viewing area.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for parts of area until midnight. Those sensitive to poor air quality should limit time outdoors.

There is the chance of very few pop-up storms during the heat of day between 1 and 5 p.m. It’s only a 10-20% chance so most backyards will be rain-free. The risk of pop-up storms on Thursday will be 20-30%. Our rain deficit continues to grow as we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

Relief is on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late in the day through Saturday. This will knock temps down to normal territory with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

