CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Heat Advisory will take effect Wednesday afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits.

Hopefully you enjoyed the “cooler” weather today because hot, humid and wet weather move in the rest of the week. We will fall back into the upper 60s tonight with some lower humidity still sticking around. Mostly clear and quiet to start the day tomorrow.

Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow afternoon but feel like the triple digits at times. A few showers and storms will move in late into early Thursday as we kick off an unsettled pattern.

Front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

