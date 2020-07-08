Heat advisory for much of Northeast Ohio on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– HOT, HOT, HOT! Today will be day #3 in our 90°+ stretch. We’re officially in a heat wave! Humidity has increased a bit too which will bump us into the “oppressive zone” the rest of today. It will feel more like 94-97°!

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties. Heat index values up to 103 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until midnight Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

There is the chance of very few pop-up storms during the heat of day (1-5PM). It’s only a 10-20% chance so most backyards will be rain-free. The risk of pop-up storms on Thursday will be ~20-30%. Our rain deficit continues to grow as we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

Relief is on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late in the day through Saturday. This will knock temps down to normal territory with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

