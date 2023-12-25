CLEVELAND (WJW) — Merry Christmas! Someone on the nice list asked Santa for 60-degree temperatures this year — and they got them!

Another round of rain moves in late Monday night. Expect spotty rain Tuesday, becoming scattered Wednesday before turning colder heading into the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Our warmest Christmas in Cleveland temperatures reached 66° in 1983.

The panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north.

We’ll get more sustainable cold on the last weekend of the year — nothing extreme, but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. There are better chances for snow.

It’s looking more promising that we’ll have snow on the ground as we ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: