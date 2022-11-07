CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler but still comfortable tonight with temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the Total Lunar Eclipse.

It’ll be chilly in the morning to catch a glimpse with spots in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs in the mid 50’s through Election Day. We have another warm-up before our temperatures tumble.

Veteran’s Day is our next chance of rain and this system will bring a huge pattern flip to our area.

No big surprise as the cold was part of our LONG RANGE OUTLOOK ISSUED 2 WEEKS AGO.

Temps reach near 70 Thursday with upper 60s on Friday followed by a HUGE DROP this weekend!

Scattered snow in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake.

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation starts on Tuesday November 8th and finishes on November 22nd.

