CLEVELAND (WJW) – A chilly evening as we fall into the 40s and then 30s later tonight. Mostly clear skies will allow for a great view of the moon. Cold to start the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm up quickly with all the sunshine and a light breeze from the south. Highs will climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon. A very pleasant day for November.

The above average warmth sticks around for a few more days. Temps reach near 70 Thursday and 60s on Friday followed by a HUGE DROP this weekend and continuing into next week.

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and the approaching arctic front from the west will driven the HUGE changes starting Friday. Potential for local heavy rain late Friday mainly east is rising.

You will probably need the umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day. Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Scattered clipper + lake driven snow showers in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake.

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation shows the COLD continuing into Thanksgiving week

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.