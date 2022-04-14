CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 50s and breezy. You may want a light jacket headed out but otherwise it is a nice evening.

Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off showers, especially north and west. Small coverage, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and breezy. Temperatures are seasonable, in the lower 60s.

Better chance for showers Friday night (south) into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler.

The opening day forecast looks dry with temperatures in the low 60s. There’s a chance a spotty shower could drift in off the lake during the game.

Cooler air will head our way late this week and into Easter weekend. The best day for an Easter egg hunt is Saturday.

Well below normal temperatures next week per our long range outlook issued early last week.

Temperatures will trend slowly milder around April 23-25.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: