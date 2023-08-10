CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit cooler tonight with temperatures in the 60s and even some places the upper 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Any lingering showers will continue to move south and fizzle out as we get closer to midnight. Most of the area will stay dry with a few clouds.

Starting off dry tomorrow with a few clouds. First half of the day will remain quiet.

A line of showers and storms will move in during the evening moving east. A few storms could be on the stronger side with stronger wind gusts.

Friday Foxcast:

Spotty shower early Saturday with drier periods from late morning through mid afternoon. Scattered storms late PM/evening Saturday. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

A few showers/ thunderstorm could move in for the end of the Browns game and as you head home. If you have tickets, keep an eye on the forecast.

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the FOX 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.