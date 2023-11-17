CLEVELAND (WJW) – Drizzle will continue to move out through the night. Mostly to partly cloudy tonight as colder and drier air continues to move on in.

As the rain moves out, temperatures will continue to fall due to the clearing skies. We will be in the 30s early tomorrow morning. Breezy with mostly clear skies.

Staying chilly weekend! Highs will not make it out of the 40’s Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine through the weekend and dry conditions.

Layers and sunglasses needed for the Brown’s game.

We’re dry for a couple days then widespread rain arrives on Tuesday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48 hour intervals

Check the 8-day forecast above.