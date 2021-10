CLEVELAND (WJW) Temperatures are about 10° above average, and this trend will continue into next week.

Unsettled weather will remain and some of our Friday night football games could be contending with rain around. Bring your rain coat just in case.

The weekend will kick off with a few showers around east of I-77 on Saturday. We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for the Woollybear Festival Sunday in Vermilion.