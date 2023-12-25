CLEVELAND (WJW) — Merry Christmas! It has been a mild holiday. Most of us topped out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We came very close to breaking or at least trying to tie our records, but we fell short by a few degrees — 1 degree shy in Mansfield.

If you’re headed out Monday evening, grab the rain gear as we have showers moving across the area. Temperatures are still mild, in the 50s.

Monday night stays mild and breezy, with scattered showers continuing into the overnight. The rain totals should stay on the light side.

Temperatures stay mild Tuesday with cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower around, but most are dry until the evening. Temperatures top out in the mid 50s.

The panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north.

More sustainable cold last weekend of the year — nothing extreme, but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. There will be better chances for snow.

It’s looking more promising that we’ll have snow on the ground as we ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: