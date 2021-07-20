Hazy sunshine with highs in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning with moderately humid conditions.

Low temperatures will be in the 62-70 degree range.

There will be hazy sunshine with temps in the low 80s near the lake to the upper 80s inland.

Late-day showers and thunderstorms are possible but should be fairly isolated and located in our southeastern communities.

There will be a few showers and storms tonight, nothing widespread.

A few lingering showers are possible the first half of Wednesday, otherwise, cooler and less humid.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: