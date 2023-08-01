CLEVELAND (WJW) – Welcome to August! Hazy moonlight tonight with the August Full Supermoon.

Mostly clear, beyond the lingering wildfire smoke from Canada. Temperatures will be comfortable as we hang out in the 60s and 50s. Probably some mid 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Hazy sunshine sticks around tomorrow with generally quiet conditions. A sprinkle or two is possible during the afternoon but any rain won’t last very long. Highs in the 80s with a bit of a warmer day.

High pressure will continue to keep us mostly dry through the rest of the week. Better chance for a few showers Friday and next week.

We gradually warm-up mid week. Temperatures back in the low to mid 80’s.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.