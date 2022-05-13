CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of the day will still be warm and sunny, but you’ll notice changes with hazy skies and very humid air.

Here’s what’s going to be bothering your sinuses…

Grass pollen levels are HIGH today!

Humidity will increase Friday and especially Saturday.

There are multiple opportunities for storms this weekend: First is Saturday afternoon/evening.

Storms will be slow-moving with locally heavy rainfall.

Coverage will be 60% between 1 pm and 7 pm.

A few more will linger beyond 7 pm.

The next opportunity will be Sunday evening. Coverage will be 40%.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST