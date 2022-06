CLEVELAND (WJW) – Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures will make a run for 90.

A cold front arrives Wednesday midday. The current timing will mean that the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be SOUTH of the Akron, but a rogue thunderstorm IS possible most anywhere until the cold front actually passes to the south.

Nice drop in humidity Thursday and Friday before some heat returns this weekend

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: