CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cool this evening but turning cold again late tonight. If you are heading out for a football game, have a few layers along with you or a warm blanket as we will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s after sunset.

As you head home, most of us will be in the 40s and quickly falling into the upper 30s.

With the clear skies, temperatures will fall fast overnight. Waking up to a cold one tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. With calm winds paired with our clear skies, we could see a little bit of patchy frost.

Thankfully, temperatures will warm up quickly under all the sunshine. Highs will climb into the low 60s during the afternoon with a quiet forecast.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer this week? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last is the question.

The weekend will remain quiet and feel a bit warmer. Our next system will move in late Sunday bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset, and continuing into Monday.

Rain gear might have to be worked into our Halloween costumes this year. BOOOO!

Here’s the latest Trick or Treat forecast for our ghosts and goblins:

Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: