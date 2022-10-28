CLEVELAND (WJW) – The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer this week? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern U.S. How long does this last is the question.

Friday will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

The weekend will remain quiet and feel a bit warmer.

Our next system will move in late Sunday bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset, and continuing into Monday.

Rain gear might have to be worked into our Halloween costumes this year. BOOOO!

Here’s the latest Trick or Treat forecast for our ghosts and goblins:

Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.