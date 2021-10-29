Halloween weekend forecast: How much rain we’re going to get and when

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rain will continue to be heavy Friday midday.

There will be dry breaks Friday evening, but the winds will kick up.

We’ll see a strong east wind gusting to 25 mph.

Showers off the lake will linger through Saturday.

1+ inch of rain will have fallen by Friday evening and counting through Halloween morning.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-50s. A dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins albeit chilly!

Andre will present the Fox 8 Winter Weather Outlook coming up on Fox 8 News at 6 on Friday!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST