CLEVELAND (WJW) – The breeze will let up by today with sunshine returning.

Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will only make it into the low 50s.

Drier conditions move in Thursday and into the rest of the week.

The weekend will stay quiet beyond the chance for a few showers late Sunday evening into Monday.

Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Seasonal and quiet conditions for any of your Halloween/fall events:

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Winter Weather Outlook will be issued Thursday at 6 p.m.