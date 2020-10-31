Halloween forecast: Sunny skies with temps in the high 40s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween!

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night with a full hunter’s “blue” moon but not because of the weather itself.

An additional fright: daylight saving ends. Sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1.

No sunshine in the forecast with scattered showers developing Sunday mid-morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s/upper 30s late in the day/early evening.

A few lake effect snow showers may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: Look for rain changing to wet snow as early as during the Sunday football game. The high ground east of Cleveland may see its first dusting of snow Sunday night!

