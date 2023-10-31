(WJW) — Happy Halloween! Layer up your ghosts and goblins! It’ll be a cold start to the morning but at least we see some sunshine here and there during the first half of the day. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be on the chilly side with highs in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will move in for the afternoon ahead of our first clipper front of the season.

A few showers will develop Tuesday evening, after 6 p.m. A few wet snowflakes mixed in as temps fall into the mid-30s by 10 p.m.

Today’s futurecast:

Overnight, streaks of lake-effect wet snow will develop. Light accumulations by Wednesday morning. A quick 1-2″ in spots in the snowbelt.

It won’t last long and will quickly melt as temps moderate by afternoon. Overnight/Wednesday futurecast:

Overall dry late Wednesday through at least Saturday. The best chance for rain is Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

