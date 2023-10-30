CLEVELAND (WJW) – The clearing skies and northerly winds will allow for our temperatures to drop into the 40s this evening. It is a little breezy so our wind chills will make it feel like we’re in the lower 30s.

Skies will clear somewhat tonight. FREEZE WARNING for tonight as temps fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

For your Tuesday, look for a cold start to the morning but at least we see some sunshine, temperatures will stay pretty chilly through the day, only topping out in the lower 40s. Clouds will move in for the afternoon.

Layer up your ghosts and goblins! It’s going to be chilly trick or treating with temperatures around 40°. A few showers will develop Tuesday evening. A few flurries mixed in as temps fall into the upper 30s by 10 p.m.

By Wednesday morning we could see our LIGHT first snowfall of the season in spots. It will quickly melt as temps moderate by afternoon.

Here is the 8-day forecast: