CLEVELAND (WJW) – Still gusty this evening, but nice clear skies and a cooler night ahead in the upper 50s and low 60s! Setting us up for another sunny day on Sunday, temps near 80.

A small craft advisory has been issued on the lake through Saturday night. This also means NO SWIMMING! There is a high rip current risk.

No rain this weekend. The next chance is Monday night. Overall below normal rainfall over the next 2 weeks.

Looking ahead the extreme heat stays west most of next week and into the next weekend.



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: