Gusty winds continue overnight, as temps stay in the 40s Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We will continue to see the gusty winds overnight, and wind alerts all still in place in some counties.

Expect sustained winds out of the south at 20-30 MPH with higher wind gusts that will carry us into tomorrow. Continued to be prepared for possible power outages.

There’s potential of a lake effect rain/snow showers on the east side. It’ll be brief so no accumulation is anticipated. Temps bottom out around 30 degrees overnight.

Get ready for a chill tomorrow, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. This shot of colder air will be around through midweek. Periods of a wintry mix at times in our snowbelt communities, with the best chance for that on Tuesday. Those outside of the snowbelt communities can still expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

