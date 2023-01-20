CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the upper 30s, but when combined with the gusty 30 mph winds, it will feel like we’re in the lower to mid-20s headed out the door in the morning.

The ON AND OFF snow showers will continue through the day on Friday with light accumulation.

Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday.

…another similar system mid week next week.

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time!

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER (with partial breaks) for the remainder of the month into early February.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.