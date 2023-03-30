(WJW) — Temperatures started in the low to mid-20s early Thursday morning. There’s a chance for any damp areas to quickly freeze over allowing for a few slick spots. But, overall a quiet day ahead.

Temperatures are cool, in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sun, and calmer winds.

Our next system moves in late Friday morning bringing heavy rain. Showers will turn scattered Friday into Saturday but there is the chance for a few thunderstorms paired with gusty conditions.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.