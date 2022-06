CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re staying pretty breezy and cool with lower humidity into the weekend.

Winds out of the north at times will gust to 30 mph.

That is going to keep conditions choppy along the shoreline. There is a threat of rip currents Saturday along the shoreline.

This weekend, it will be partly to mostly sunny, cool and breezy with temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s for Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: