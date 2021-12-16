Gusts up to 50 mph with a line of showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for several portions of Northeast Ohio through 6 p.m.

Gusts could be up to 50 mph with sustained winds from 20 to 30 mph.

The advisory is for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, and Sandusky counties.

Chronology of the rain over the next 2 days:

Line of showers Thursday starting early afternoon/evening (70% coverage)

Dry and sunny to start Friday. Showers spread north Friday evening/Widespread early Saturday

Christmas week: Temperatures will be dipping into the 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet though.