CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hello, sunshine! Highs will only make it into the mid-40s but will be paired with plenty of sunshine. Near 50 south of Akron. Light lake breeze.

Guardians Home Opener will be chilly, but dry with some sunshine! Bring a warmer jacket with you.

Dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: