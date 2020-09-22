Gradual warmup this week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– What a gorgeous last day of summer it was! Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and humidity levels made for a nice send-off.

Fall begins at 9:30 am EDT on Tuesday, September 22! Fall will arrive with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall. That being said, this September is the 6th coldest in the last 30 years. The warm-up this week will be significant across most of the eastern/central US. We will be feeling a gradual warm-up as the week progresses.

Our next best chances of rain will begin Sunday and continue into early next week along with temperatures that begin to tumble.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines