Gradual warm-up on the way with mostly sunny skies expected Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from the weekend!
We are in the infancy stages of this gorgeous sunshiny stretch along with a gradual warming trend.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
We’ve about half the number of severe storm warnings compared to last year. Here are the numbers since the mid 1980s through August 5.
