Grab your winter gear! Lake effect coating, freeze warning kick off your Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many Northeast Ohioans woke up to lake-effect snowflakes Saturday! Some areas saw slushy accumulations.

It’s going to be so cold early Saturday that a FREEZE WARNING will be active until 11 a.m. Saturday.

WEATHER ALERTS – FREEZE WARNING

Temperatures will be back into the mid 40s Saturday. That’s ~20° BELOW average!

After a cool, raw Monday rain, conditions are expected to improve and a gradual rise in the mercury department is expected during the upcoming work week. There’s even a 70°+ high temp in the 8-Day! However, it’ll come with a price vis-a-vis several chances for rain!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

