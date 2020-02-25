Grab your umbrellas and get your shovels ready too! Rain today, snow tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We'll see light rain through the lunch hour in Northeast Ohio.

There could be issues with fog this morning.

Heavy rain will develop this afternoon and stick around through the evening commute.

On-and-off showers will stay with us overnight.

It will stay a rain event Wednesday morning, as temperatures will still be above freezing.

We'll drop into the lower 30s and see a transition to snow mid-afternoon tomorrow.

It will continue as temperatures drop into the 20s.

We'll see accumulating snow, and then a round of lake-effect tomorrow.

Here's your FOX 8 8-day forecast:

