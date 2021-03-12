Grab your coat! Cold front moves into Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A weak cold front drops into Northeast Ohio this weekend.

This will give us a reinforcing shot of cold, Canadian air. Temperatures will drop into the ’40s. Coats will be making a comeback. Some areas won’t make it out of the ’30s with the wind off the lake.

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward.” At 2 a.m., we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night. Then, the 50s briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good ‘luckily!’

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast