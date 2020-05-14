‘Marginal risk’ for severe weather on Thursday as warm front moves in

(CLEVELAND) — A warm-up is underway this week thankfully! That first 80° day may have been put off by 24 to 48 hours, we are still expecting a nice warm up.

A warm front will move northward overnight and Thursday. Expect multiple clusters of rain/thunder starting early Thursday and continuing into Friday before pushing southward.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Cleveland in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Thursday. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out along the warm front.

