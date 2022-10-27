CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies stick with us through the evening as temperatures remain on the cool and below average side.

Cold later tonight thanks to those clear skies as we fall into the 40s and 30s later tonight. Not as breezy and staying dry.

Grab that warmer coat tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 30s. It’ll be another cool afternoon Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a quiet forecast.

The weekend will stay quiet and a bit warmer. Our next system will move in late Sunday bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset, and continuing into Monday.

Rain gear might have to be worked into our Halloween costumes this year. BOOOO!

Here’s the latest Trick or Treat forecast for our ghosts and goblins:

Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.