We’ll see gorgeous weather on Wednesday — How long will it last?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re expecting gorgeous weather on Wednesday! Highs in the upper 50s near the lake to low 60s inland with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Clouds increase after sundown and there’s a slight chance (10%) of a spotty shower, otherwise, our next best chance of rain will occur Thursday with lake enhanced showers.

A MUCH COLDER day is on tap Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°! Lake effect showers could linger into Friday morning.

Get ready for a cool stretch of below average temperatures next week. We’ll likely have a few frosty mornings and maybe even the risk of snowflakes! Stay tuned. This is not uncommon for Northeast Ohio. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: