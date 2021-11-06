Gorgeous fall weather is ahead in Northeast Ohio, but a cool down isn’t far off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A string of gorgeous days sporting bright sunshine and warming temperatures are ahead, starting with Sunday.

Don’t forget, daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. when clocks fall back by one hour. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:06 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m.

For the week ahead, Mother Nature will showcase above-average temperatures. Get ready for a plethora of temps in the 60s.

Late next week is hinting at a significant cool down which would (potentially) translate into a chance of [accumulating?] snow for all Northeast Ohioans. Temps in the 40s return to the area by the end of the week into the weekend. A “noticeable pattern shift” (this may be an understatement) will be extant in the second half of November.

