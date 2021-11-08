Gorgeous weather in-store; how long it will last

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our string of gorgeous days sporting bright sunshine and mild temperatures will continue for the next few days!

There is a slight chance of spotty rain showers Tuesday night.

The risk is from 10 PM to about 2 AM.

Temps will be slightly cooler Wednesday, then milder Thursday.

Late next week is hinting at a significant cool down which would (potentially) translate into a chance of a wintry mix this weekend. 40’s return to the area by the end of the week into the weekend.

