Coronavirus latest: 400 cases, 19 deaths across US; No cases in Ohio
Gorgeous Sunday on tap; Sunny skies, temps near 60 degrees

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A sun-stational and spring-like Sunday! Highs top around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Enjoy!

Next up… umbrella weather arrives Monday night. It’ll be a rainy Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the low 50’s and falling into the 40’s during the day.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Temperatures for the first half of March are trending ABOVE NORMAL. Winds aloft forecast through mid-March do not show any signals of brutal-cold breaking out over the Great Lakes any time soon. That’s great news if you like a milder weather regime!

