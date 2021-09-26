Gorgeous fall days are ahead in the Northeast Ohio weather forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Uneventful conditions are in the offing overnight with partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from the mid 50s inland to the mid-60s closer to Lake Erie.

A warm front lifts north by early Monday morning. Small chance of a predawn shower–coverage under 20%. Temperatures will warm Monday as the southwest breeze increases.

Outside of some spotty light showers on Tuesday, sunny and fabulous fall weather will round out the month of September.

Yes, the next 10-plus days will feature temperatures that are “fall-like”. Small warmups (the mid-70s) but little sign of any summer heat.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: