Gorgeous fall days ahead; Temps in the 50s and 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gorgeous fall days with bright sunshine and warming temperatures are ahead!

Today, is a great day to be out and about or to get some yardwork done.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. when clocks *fall* back one hour.

Sunrise today is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is at 6:16 p.m. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m.

Reminder: This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Next week will showcase above-average temperatures. Get ready for a plethora of 60s!

