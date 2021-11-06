Gorgeous fall days ahead; Temps in the 50s and 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gorgeous fall days with bright sunshine and warming temperatures are ahead!
Today, is a great day to be out and about or to get some yardwork done.
Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. when clocks *fall* back one hour.
Sunrise today is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is at 6:16 p.m. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m.
Reminder: This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.
Next week will showcase above-average temperatures. Get ready for a plethora of 60s!
Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: