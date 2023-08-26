CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the weekend! The unsettled pattern has shifted south taking the storm threat with it.

Starting the morning off with patchy dense fog especially in the Akron/Canton area. This should improve by 10AM and sunshine will peek through.

A weak front comes through on Saturday that will give us a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of a passing shower but most stay dry. More sunshine on Sunday and gradually lower humidity will provide a comfortable and dry weekend for your outdoor activities.

Our next front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, just as our temps try to rebound to normal. A fall feel as we wrap up the month of August.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures ranging around 80.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There have been 5 tornadoes confirmed today from Thursday night’s storms by the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts were incredible!

Almost the entire area was under a severe thunderstorm warnings at some point between August 23 and early August 25. Also FOUR tornado warnings.

Why did these storms develop?

Long range outlook:

Here are the summer temperatures vs normal across the US and Canada. Notice how the “cooler” areas have been mainly in the upper mid-west, portions of the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley. This summer, temperatures in northern Ohio have been running slightly below average. Last time we had a summer like this was in 2015.

The number of days under 80 degrees are higher than in recent years but more inline with the late 1990s and early 2000s. Here are the totals for the last 30 summers through August 20th. (assuming 4 more–see 8 day forecast)

90 degree days last few years through August 8: