CLEVELAND (WJW) – Plenty of clouds and mid 40’s in our northern communities this morning, to mainly clear and chilly S/SW.

There are a few backyard temps that have dipped to freezing (32°). A FROST ADVISORY remains in effect until 10 a.m. for those communities.

PLAY BALL! Go Guardians! Temperatures are the same as Friday, but not as windy and more sun at 1st pitch today. Here’s the latest forecast:

The weekend is much quieter, cool, and sunny. If you’re headed to the Browns game on Sunday, it should be pretty nice.

After a cool, but sunny weekend, we gradually warm up to more seasonable readings.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Thursday was the last 7 p.m. sunset until next year. Today in Cleveland, sunset time will occur at 6:59 p.m. The next time we will see a 7 p.m. sunset isn’t until March when the clocks change.