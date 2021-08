CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend continues to look sunny and warm in the mid-to-upper 80s. The cold front to the west looks to be weakening and may only bring a rogue rain shower to the area Sunday.

It is going to remain hot into the beginning of the week and dry it looks like until mid-week where we start to bring in some rain and storm chances. Don’t expect much relief from the heat, we only drop back down to near average Friday.

