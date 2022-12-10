CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cloudy weather sticks around through the rest of the weekend.

It’ll be cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few showers will move in overnight and into tomorrow morning but tomorrow isn’t a total wash out.

It’ll be cloudy and mostly quiet during the day tomorrow. There’s a chance for a few lake effect sprinkles during the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 40s. A few of those sprinkles could turn into a snowflake or two late tomorrow night.

If you’re headed down to Cincy for the Browns game, it should be milder and quiet in the southern part of the state.

Watch for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday and last into next weekend. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday with snow showers Friday into Saturday. We will continue to monitor and update.

Signs of colder temps are showing up late next week, per our extended outlook. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: