(WJW) – Staying breezy with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Heavy overcast with a few localized showers.

Monday’s futurecast:

Tuesday a shower early, partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Then Wednesday, finally a break in the wet weather.

The next cold front arrives Thursday with showers late in the day, and then a second cold front this weekend.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows cooler-than-normal conditions this weekend and into next week. Gradual warming late next week.

October 26 at 6 p.m. will be the debut of the 2023-24 Winter Outlook!

