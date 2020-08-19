Give the A/C a rest: Pleasant temps and sunshine

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It is one of those beautiful, soft summer nights all across the Buckeye State. This is courtesy high pressure which is acting like a big “tent” protecting us from inclement weather which encircles us.

Throw open the windows and give the A/C a rest (in fact, you may need a light blanket!) as overnight lows fall into the upper 50s. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool near the lake.

Meanwhile, sunshine is expected for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Remarkably, highs will only be in the lower 70s Wednesday, near 80° Thursday, then warming well into the 80s for several days thereafter.

Humidity won’t ramp up again until this weekend.

Scroll beyond the latest 8-Day Forecast to see Scott Sabol’s detailed analysis of the remaining weeks of August based upon climatological and other non-standard data that often times is right on target compared to medium-range computer prediction models.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

