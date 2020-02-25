Get ready to shovel! Snow is returning to Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Round #2 of widespread rain moves in later this afternoon. Until then a few local showers. Our transition day is Wednesday. A rain/snow mix is expected by late afternoon/evening. There’s a very good chance for general accumulating snow Wednesday night and Thursday with lake effect setting up Friday as temperatures fall well below normal (mid 20s) .

Here’s a look at the forecast path of our latest weather system:

Heavy snow potential for Northwest Ohio where a WINTER STORM WATCH is in place. We will post more specific snowfall numbers later today as we continue to track the storm system, in the meantime here’s our current thinking:

After the general snow, lake effect snow kicks in Thursday and Friday behind the system. Additional accumulation is likely where snow bands are persistent. Stay tuned for the latest snowfall forecast.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast. Follow updates, here.